Outlaws cruise to run-rule victory, look for sweep Sunday

Jun. 1—Joplin took advantage of free passes and mistakes by Sherman in the second inning on Saturday night at Joe Becker Stadium. The eight-run inning carried the Outlaws to an 11-1 run-rule victory in seven innings.

A big part of the shortened game was because of what Pittsburg State University freshman Lucas Vanlanduit was able to do in his second start of the season.

"Unbelievable. He had a little hiccup in the first, made a couple adjustments and settled in," Joplin head coach Brian Daly said. "It was lights out from there."

He pitched all seven innings and didn't surrender much of anything after allowing a first-inning run to the Shadowcats. The former Carl Junction Bulldog struck out four batters, walked two, hit one and allowed three hits.

"It was hard locating the first-pitch strike but after that I just had to kind of make an adjustment," Vanlanduit said. "I found a lot of bats and got ground balls. Teammates picked me up."

As for the pitches that were working for the young right-hander — "everything," Daly said.

Vanlanduit kept the Shadowcats off balance with mixing speeds and had some hitters out on their front foot just waving at his offspeed pitches. One swing late in the game was so far off the pitch he received some ooh's and aah's from his teammates in the dugout.

Daly saw the changeup really working against left-handed hitters throughout the game and thought his pitcher's ability to get inside with his fastball helped to set up the changeup and slider.

"It gives me a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the season. We have a lot of games left," Vanlanduit added.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Gabe Russell reached first base safely after Sherman's second baseman threw a ball well off line and it pulled the first baseman off the bag. Sean Kang walked and there were two runners on.

Evan Vienhage hit a grounder past the diving third baseman and a throw on the run from the shortstop wasn't strong enough to get Vienhage at first. That loaded the bases for Eric Bacon.

But a wild pitch brought the Outlaws' first run across to tie the game. Bacon later struck out in the at-bat.

Kahle Good singled up the middle to drive in two runs and put Joplin up 3-1. That would have been enough offense for the home team but the inning continued as it drew a total of four walks in the frame, benefitted from two errors, a wild pitch and pass ball, while collecting four hits.

The last hit was a double that Russell reached out and slapped on the ground right over the third base bag to drive in two runs and make it 8-1.

"We've said from Day 1 we're going to be very, very aggressive and make teams make plays," Daly said. "With our team speed, any time we get a walk or an error, it often turns into a double or a triple after getting the free bags. Which sets up the rest of our lineup and puts their pitching in a tough spot because then they're worried about guys on bases."

Joplin recorded 11 stolen bases in the game.

Good led the Outlaws with a 2-for-3 showing, four RBIs and two runs scored.

This win puts Joplin (5-3) into second place in the Mid-America League standings behind Abilene (7-0). It will look to sweep Sherman (3-4) on Sunday at 6 p.m.

"We always want to win at home. Kind of a recipe for a championship is .500 on the road and winning at home. We intend on keeping this thing rolling," Daly said.

Up next after Sunday's game is a quick road trip for two games at the Texarkana Rhinos (1-4) on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The Rhinos and Outlaws have not met yet this year. Then Joplin will travel to play the Piney Woods Timberhogs of White Oak, Texas, on Thursday. Following that, the Timberhogs come to Joplin for a three-game set from Friday-Sunday.