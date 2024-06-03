Outlaws Complete Four Game Sweep of Sherman with 10-3 Win

JOPLIN, MO – The Joplin Outlaws completed a four game sweep of Sherman with a 10-3 win on Sunday night.

Outlaws pitcher Kohl Cooper would go six innings, striking out eight, and only allow four hits. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Andres Garcia would single into right to get the Outlaws on the board. The Joplin offense would then work the pitch count into several walks, and score five runs via Sherman’s defensive woes.

Carter Mize would extend the lead even further with a home run in the bottom half of the second, pushing the lead to 7-1.

Mize would have a good day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, and one walk. Joplin would end up winning the game 10-3, and taking the series by sweep.

Up next, the Outlaws will go on the road to take on Texarkana to face the Rhinos on Tuesday, June 4th.

