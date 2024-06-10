Outlaws come from behind to defeat Piney Woods 8-6 in finale

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws were at home Sunday night against the Piney Woods Timberhogs for family night. The Outlaws look to bounce back after their loss on Saturday.

The Outlaws rally back from down 5-0 to defeat Piney Woods 8-6. Joplin improved to 8-5 on the season.

The Outlaws faced a 5-0 deficit early in the game. However, Joplin chipped away at the lead in the fourth inning and took a one-point lead in the fifth. In the sixth inning, added an insurance run to lead 8-6 and secure the win.

Carter Mize and Gabe Russell both went 2-for-5 at the plate. Mize had one RBI and scored twice. Both Andre Jackson Landin Midgette was 1-for-4 while Jackson brought in two RBIs and Midgette had one RBI. Outlaws scored eight runs on eight hits.

Pitching wise, Sullivan Lane picked up the win pitching six innings with three strikeouts. Erik Heiken earned the save giving one hit with two strikeouts.

The Outlaws are on the road for the next two weeks. They will head to Texarkana to take on the Rhinos on Tuesday, June 11th at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.