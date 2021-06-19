Outlaws beat Chillicothe 16-6 for second straight day

Jun. 19—On Tuesday, Joplin Outlaws skipper Chris Dawson was looking for more offense out of his team following a 5-1 loss at Clarinda.

The Outlaws (7-5) have responded with 32 runs over the last 48 hours, including another 16-6 run-rule victory over the Chillicothe Mudcats in MINK League action on Friday night at Joe Becker Stadium.

"Early in the season, we couldn't come up with the big hits," Dawson said. "Now, it seems like we have. They have responded the last two days. It's good to see our guys swinging it and having competitive at-bats. They are battling and putting themselves in opportunities to succeed."

Joplin posted a pair of seven-run frames in the fifth and seventh to clinch the run-rule.

After spotting Chillicothe (4-8) five runs in the top of the fifth, Joplin responded with a seven-spot — four coming off bases loaded walks — to take a 9-6 advantage. The Outlaws sent 12 batters to the plate, and the only two hits in the frame were a two-run single by Logan Cline and RBI single from Cam Pfafman.

Joplin kept the offensive momentum going in the seventh, and it all started with an RBI one-bagger from Jeb Jenkins to make the score 10-6. Cline followed with a sacrifice fly while Cade Lott added an RBI single.

Brett Weimers produced an RBI double and Brandon Ulmer hit a run-scoring groundout to balloon the Outlaws' lead to 14-6. Lawson Faria and Pfafman ended the game with back-to-back RBI singles.

"That's kind of been our M.O. all summer," Dawson said. "If you give us a chance to take an extra bag or give us extra at-bats, we are going to take advantage of it. The coaching staff has been talking about it the last couple of days. Tonight, we were able to get those timely hits with Cam and Logan. Good for those guys in that fifth inning. It was a great way to answer back."

The Mudcats drew first blood in the opening frame when Greyson Barrett chopped a grounder to shortstop Lawson Faria, who airmailed a throw to first base allowing Payton Allen to score from second.

The Outlaws' offense answered right back, however, plating two runs in the bottom of the first on a steal of home by Logan Cline and then an RBI ground rule double by Brandon Ulmer that hopped over the left-center field fence.

After Joplin starter Jeremiah Kennedy retired nine of the next 10 batters he faced, Chillicothe erupted in the fifth. The frame was highlighted by a bases-clearing triple by Tanner Sears and an RBI single from Josh Swinehart.

Cline finished the night 2-for-2 with three RBI to pace the Outlaws offensively. Jenkins, Ulmer, Faria and Pfafman all drove in two runs.

Gavin Heltemes picked up the victory for the Outlaws, tossing 2 2/3 shutout frames while striking out six of the last seven batters he faced. Kennedy, a Carl Junction product and Missouri Southern righty, surrendered six runs (five earned) and seven hits while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.

"Jeremiah started the game off well," Dawson said. "He pitched well. He got in a little trouble at the end. When we are expanding pitch counts, that's going to happen to guys. Gavin was nails in his debut. It's good to add him to our staff. It's going to be fun moving forward with these guys."

Sears went 2-for-3 with three runs driven in to lead Chillicothe. Cole Mammenga suffered the loss after scattering eight runs on five hits to go with five walks.

Joplin was originally slated to play a team from the Springfield Show-Me League on Saturday, but a COVID-19 outbreak forced the latter to opt out. The Outlaws resume action at Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Sunday.