Outkick suggests Big Ten, SEC break off from rest of college football

College football is entering an exciting time in its history. The sport will now have 12-team playoff with four conference winners given a first round bye.

If the new postseason set up sounds familiar, it’s because you saw it for several years in the NFL. Albeit, it came with two six-team leagues with two byes on each side of the bracket. Outkick college football analyst Clay Travis believes it shouldn’t be the only change toward an NFL model.

Travis shared that the Big Ten and SEC should build their own two-league system and break apart from the NCAA. While it might seem to be a bold move, he presents a few reasons behind the potential change.

The analyst opens with the monetary aspect which certainly has bearing on the potential decision. After all, Travis points out that the NFL makes nearly six times more than college football despite the massive popularity of the latter. Travis suggests there are reasons other than money for the move.

The current relationship between college football and the NCAA is viewed by some as untenable. The NCAA’s lack of clear regulation of transfers and lack of defined regulation of NIL has blurred the line between what teams can and cannot do. And as a result, some believe college football is in chaos.

It’s unclear what changes are on deck for college football, but NIL has seemingly expedited the divide between college football programs and the NCAA. And perhaps rather than sanctioning teams in the midst of current chaos, the NCAA should start working on rules on tampering, “free agency” deadlines and finding a college football commissioner. Because those soon could be on the way whether they like it or not.

