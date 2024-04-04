Outgoing coach leads York to first weightlifting state title. ‘He’s changed the culture’

Behind the leadership of coach Chad Cooksey, York Comprehensive High School easily won the Boys’ Strength State Championship Meet , the school’s first state title in program history.

The Cougars finished with 50 points, more than doubling up second-place Lexington (19 points) at the 2024 South Carolina High School Strength Coaches Association (SCHSSCA) meet on March 23 at Lexington High School.

It’s a major turnaround for a York program that finished outside the top-eight last year, and a lot of the credit went to Cooksey, the head strength and conditioning coach.

Cooksey won the previous three SCHSSCA strength state championships while serving the same position at Landrum High.

Now, the Spartanburg native has made it four-straight state championships — but this one’s with York. He earned 2023-24 class and state strength coach of the year honors for his efforts.

Cooksey said when he took over the program at Landrum, “it needed some energy, needed some work, and we really ... transformed the program really quick. Coming to York, it was the same deal, but you’re dealing with much more athletic kids, so you can make those gains easier.”

The state meet featured over 400 athletes from around 100 schools in the state. The athletes are separated into 11 weight classes, posting their best figures in bench press, squat and standing broad jump.

York had 22 athletes qualify for the state meet, the most of any school at the meet. The athletes qualified at their region meet hosted at Northwestern back in February.

The Cougars finished the state meet with seven podium finishers: Junior Duncan and Clayton Russell finished first and second respectively in the 140-pound weight class; Dalton Russell finished first in the 150-pound weight class; Eli Clinton and Jeremiah Ellis finished third and fourth respectively in the 170-pound weight class; Trey Wanger finished fourth in the 260 weight class; Hunter Layne finished second in the unlimited weight class and posted the highest squat of the meet with a mark of 635 pounds.

Dalton Russell, Clinton, Ellis and Wanger were all named to the 2024 All-State team.

Even the athletes who didn’t make the podium put up some stellar performances.

Sophomore Saadiq Worthy set the 170-pound state record in the long jump with a jump of 10 feet, 3 inches, beating the previous record by 3 inches.

“I’ve been blessed,” Cooksey said. “This job doesn’t happen without really good people in the building. I know there’s people talking about (me winning strength coach of the year). There’s a lot of gears in the engine of success, and I’m glad to be one of those gears, but it ain’t just me. We have so much support here. York is such a great high school.”

Unfortunately for the York community, Cooksey’s first year at the school will also be his last.

Cooksey accepted a job to serve as the head strength coach at Broome High School in Spartanburg, where he graduated from in 2003. It’s also where his wife, Liz, is the head varsity girls’ volleyball coach, and his kids are in the elementary school there.

Replacing what Cooksey has done for York’s strength program will be no easy task, but he’s set a standard and created a blueprint for whoever replaces him.

“We had him for a year, and he’s made a huge impact in what he’s done for us,” York head football coach Dean Boyd said. “We hate to see him go. It took a lot of arm-twisting to get him here, and once I got him here, I knew what we had, and seeing him leave is going to be hard. It’s going to be real hard because he’s changed the culture in the (weight room), which in turn changes the culture of the whole athletic program.”

“We went from zero or one (state weightlifting qualifiers) last year to state champions and shattering the state record,” Boyd continued. “That doesn’t happen without his leadership, his guidance and his energy.”

York also had several athletes compete in the girls’ strength state championship meet at Blythewood High School back in November.

The Cougars came away with several state championships, as Gracin Carroll (120 pounds), Jordan Welsh (130), AC Lingerfelt (150) and Briley “Bug” Comer (160) all won their respective weight classes. Alexis Reyes (200-plus) finished second.

Lingerfelt was recognized as the 2023-24 Female Strength Athlete of the Year at last month’s state meet, where Boyd was also inducted in the SCHSSCA 2024 Hall of Fame class.

The girls’ strength state meet will have team state champions starting next year.