'That outfit': Tiafoe dazzles Australian Open with colourful kit

Frances Tiafoe won his first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday but it was the American's outrageously colourful kit which set tongues wagging.

The world number 17 wore a matching vest and shorts that had squiggly haphazard lines of blue, purple, red, yellow and white.

Tiafoe's brazen outfit in his four-set win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier was the talk of social media.

"This outfit deserves to get to the second week minimum," wrote one Twitter user.

"Pink camouflage singlet? Only Tiafoe can rock this look," said another.

Not everyone was impressed, however.

"You know Tiafoe is my guy," wrote one.

"But that outfit."

Tiafoe faces China's 17-year-old Shang Juncheng in round two at Melbourne Park.

bur-pst/ssy