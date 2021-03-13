Outfielder Michael Gettys crushes grand slam in Red Sox fourth straight win

WATCH: Gettys crushes grand slam in Red Sox fourth straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Michael Gettys may not be a big-time name for the Boston Red Sox, but he does have some big-time power.

He put that on display for the team on Saturday afternoon.

In Boston's 7-2 spring training victory over the Atlanta Braves, Gettys helped propel the team to victory. With the team winning 3-1 in the eighth inning, Gettys came to bat for the first time of the game with the bases loaded. With one swing of the bat, he gave the Sox the breathing room they needed to emerge with an easy win.

Here's a look at the blast, per the Red Sox official Twitter account.

You know what's always a good time?

GRAND SLAMS. pic.twitter.com/kzuv9CQzeB — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 13, 2021

That swing certainly explains why Gettys was able to club 31 homers during his 2019 season at the San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate. He has some natural power, and the only reason he has yet to break into the big leagues is because of his previous penchant for striking out.

Power-Packed

Gettys' OPS

.962

Variation

Single

So far in spring training, Gettys is hitting .200 in 15 at-bats, but his three hits have all been for extra bases (two doubles and the grand slam). The other piece of good news for him is that he has walked six times while striking out in just four of his 21 plate appearances.

While Gettys is likely to play with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in Worcester this year, he could play a key role as outfield depth should the team deal with any injuries. He's also just 25, so there's plenty of room for improvement as he looks to make it to the majors for the first time.

Gettys seems to have the right mindset as he looks to accomplish his goal. In a recent interview with Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, he discussed how his previous failures and struggles with strikeouts have set him up for success moving forward.

Story continues

When you fail a good bit, you get to learn. Because if you’re just constantly succeeding, you don’t go to anybody. You don’t ask anybody for help. You don’t search inside yourself. You get pushed when you fail. So I think that’s the biggest thing for me: failing some.

Michael Gettys, per MassLive's Christopher Smith

If Saturday's game is any indication, Gettys is making progress. If he continues to cut down on strikeouts and demonstrate power, he should have a chance to exceed expectations and become a key piece of organizational depth for the Red Sox. Or maybe something more.