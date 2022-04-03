Outfielder AJ Pollock joins the Chicago White Sox with sky-high excitement: ‘It’s a cool team to be a part of’

AJ Pollock was home Friday when he got a call from Los Angeles Dodgers President Andrew Friedman.

The outfielder showed his wife the phone.

“I was like, ‘I’m gone,’ ” Pollock said Saturday. “ ‘Please be somewhere cool.’ ”

Friedman told Pollock he was heading to the Chicago White Sox.

“I was like ‘Chicago, that’s a good squad, I’m ready to go,’ ” Pollock said.

Pollock reflected Saturday on the trade that brought him to the Sox and sent reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers.

“Trades are a part of the business,” Pollock said. “I look at where I could have been. These guys (the Sox) just kicked out butt a couple days ago (in a Cactus League game) and I saw that lineup. It’s a cool team to be a part of and we’re excited.”

Pollock, 34, slashed .297/.355/.536 with 27 doubles, a career-high tying 21 home runs, 69 RBIs, 53 runs and nine stolen bases in 117 games in 2021.

“For me, every day is a new day,” Pollock said. “I don’t try to look too far in the future. Right now it’s spring training, try to go out there and do everything I can today and the numbers take care of themselves throughout the year.”

He batted .301/.353/.548 with 20 doubles, 14 homers and 52 RBIs against right-handers last season.

“I know on paper, when you enter this offseason and you talk about potential fits in the outfield, people tend to gravitate more toward left-handed hitters given the way our lineup is constructed,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Friday. “AJ has been a fantastic hitter over the course of his career against both lefties and righties. Although not left-handed, he makes the lineup tougher against both lefties and righties.”

Pollock gives the Sox another player with plenty of playoff experience. He has played in 34 postseason games and was a member of the 2020 World Series champion Dodgers team. Pollock had his most productive postseason last year, slashing .314/.333/.600 with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs in 11 games.

Story continues

“It’s not so much the game is different but everything is heightened in the playoffs,” Pollock said. “Just learning that, experiencing the adrenaline of the playoffs, it’s something you can share, not sure it’s going to be a huge help until you fully experience it.

“Won’t hurt to share that with the guys if they need it.”

Pollock was in the starting lineup Saturday night against one his former teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. Pollock played for the Diamondbacks from 2012-18, where he was an All-Star and earned a Gold Glove Award in 2015.

“We had time together in Arizona, so I know him and I talked to him, he’s ready to play,” said Sox manager Tony La Russa, who was an executive with the Diamondbacks from 2014-17. “He’s ready to start the season now.”

Pollock has spent a majority of his career in center field, but he’s ready for the challenges that come with playing in right.

“Growing up I didn’t play outfield and at Notre Dame, they asked me if I could play a couple games in the outfield, and (I) never came back to the infield,” Pollock said. “(Defense has) always a big part of my game. Moving from center field to a corner spot I thought it was going to be a breeze. (It) took a little time, (but I) feel like I’m in a good spot now, feel like I understand it. It is a little different but I feel like I know the nuances of the corner spots.

“Wherever he wants to put me I feel good about. ... Whatever Tony wants, I’m game.”

Garrett Crochet’s surgery scheduled for next week

Garrett Crochet will undergo Tommy John surgery early next week, the reliever said Saturday.

He exited Thursday’s Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning.

The lefty said he felt a “pop on my second-to-last pitch. Threw another one just to make sure, and I felt some sharp pain in the same spot. Came out, went to the training room and performed some of the tests, and at that moment it was pretty clear to me.”

Crochet said he’s “very confident going into” the surgery.

“Just hope for the best,” he said, “hope for a speedy recovery.”