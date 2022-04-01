Outfield ADP Report: Gallo, Carlson rising









April has officially arrived and baseball is on the horizon! As we enter a huge weekend of drafting action, it’s the perfect time to examine the latest ADP trends. Whether you’ve done your research all offseason or are looking for a place to get started on the fly, you’ve come to the right place. Between free agency, trades and injuries, players’ draft values are constantly changing, and that's why our ADP Trend Report tool is an excellent addition to any manager’s drafting strategies. It's an extremely useful companion when determining who to target and when to draft them. Let’s dive in.

With the ADP Trend Report, users gain access to detailed breakdowns of player ADP changes over time. The tool combines average draft positions from several fantasy platforms, combining them to produce an average ADP for players at every position group. You can see how players’ ADPs have changed from early spring all the way to late March, offering clear pictures of how their value has fluctuated. By providing a clear sense of how values have improved or worsened, it's the ultimate tool to aid your draft-day decision-making.

This preview features five risers and two fallers among 2022 fantasy outfielders.

Have a look:

MLB ADP Trend Report: OF Risers and Fallers (Mar. 18 - 25)

Risers

Dylan Carlson – STL

Mar. 18 ADP: 165.1

Current ADP: 148.6

Trend: -16.5

Kris Bryant – COL

Mar. 18 ADP: 82.6

Current ADP: 69.7

Trend: -12.8

Joey Gallo – NYY

Mar. 18 ADP: 151.3

Current ADP: 131.2

Trend: -20.0

Alex Verdugo – BOS

Mar. 18 ADP: 166.8

Current ADP: 157.5

Trend: -9.2

Bryan Reynolds – PIT

Mar. 18 ADP: 93.9

Current ADP: 85.5

Trend: -8.4

Fallers

Starling Marte – NYM

Mar. 18 ADP: 27.6

Current ADP: 36.5

Trend: 36.5

Myles Straw - CLE

Mar. 18 ADP: 164.7

Current ADP: 176.3

Trend: +11.6