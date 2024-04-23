Outer Banks teen surfer competes internationally, plans to ‘keep going up’

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Barefoot despite Friday’s temperatures in the mid-50s, Will Deane, 16, is soft-spoken and exudes maturity for his age.

He’s clear on his goal and the steps required to accomplish it: He plans to be a professional surfer competing at the highest level.

Locally, the Kill Devil Hills resident is already known for his surfing prowess.

“Will is amazing; he is the great hope of the Outer Banks right now, and I think he’s going to do us right,” said Jesse Hines, a former pro surfer from the Outer Banks whom Deane said he looks up to.

“He’s doing all the right things to really make it as a professional surfer,” Hines said. “Not only that, but he’s just a really good kid…super humble, super genuine, super nice. I’m proud of him.”

Deane will soon compete for his second time at the highest level of junior surfing, at the 2024 International Surfing Association (ISA) World Junior Surfing Games, held May 3-12 in Surf City, El Salvador.

“It definitely feels good to reach the highest level of amateur surfing,” Deane said. “I definitely want to keep going up.”

The ISA is considered “a direct pathway to the big leagues of surfing,” such as to the Olympic Games and to the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour and Challenger Series, according to an April 17 USA Surfing press release.

Caroline Marks and Caitlin Simmers, surfers competing in the 2024 Olympics, are past ISA world champions and competitors, according to the release.

Deane is the only surfer from North Carolina—and one of four East Coast surfers—on the 12-kid ISA team roster for the United States. Three surfers are from Florida and the other eight hail from California.

“When you’re the only one from an area, it’s pretty special,” Deane said. “You have the whole area supporting you.”

Most high-level competitive surfers come from California because “the waves are consistent there,” Deane said. “A lot of East Coast surfers end up moving to California at some point” because the surf industry is based there.

But he hopes to always live on the Outer Banks.

“It’s a good place to live if you’re a surfer, as long as you don’t mind the cold water in the winter,” Deane said.

He said his surfing has improved from traveling, surfing every day there are waves and from studying how to improve from videos his dad takes of him surfing.

Representing the country again on the junior team was Deane’s top goal for this year. Ultimately, he’s aiming for the WSL Championship Tour, which he said is surfing’s NFL or NBA.

This year and next, he’s focused on winning “U.S. Champs,” doing well in the ISA and continuing to compete in pro and WSL Qualifying Series (QS) contests. At 18, his focus will shift entirely to pro contests.

To date, he’s proudest of his National Scholastic Surfing Association national title, placing second at U.S. Champs and ranking fifth at last year’s WSL QS event in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Last year, during Deane’s inaugural ISA event, “the waves in Brazil were not very good,” Deane said. The USA team won silver overall, but Deane didn’t medal individually.

This year brings higher hopes, as he said El Salvador is among his favorite surf destinations in the world because of its “amazing” waves.

Other favorites include Nicaragua, where he appreciates both the waves and the coastline’s scenery, and Hawaii, where he annually spends the month of February surfing.

“If you want to make it as a surfer, you have to go to Hawaii,” Deane said. “You kind of have to put in time there, like a proving ground almost. The waves are obviously amazing and…there’s like 100 pro surfers…the best surfers in the world.”

When asked, he said he’s surfed with “most of them,” including his favorite pro surfer, Ethan Ewing of Australia.

“Most people say he’s got, like, the best style in the world, so he’s fun to watch,” Deane said. Deane also looks up to Asher Nolan, his coach in Florida, and, locally, Hines and Quentin Turko, another Outer Banks pro surfer.

Deane was born in Richmond, the youngest of three children. His parents—both from Virginia but who lived on the Outer Banks previously—moved the family to the Outer Banks when he was 4, he said. He started surfing as a young child, when his father, Shawn Deane, pushed him into waves.

Around age 7, he started competing in local Eastern Surfing Association contests.

Hurley, his first sponsor, picked him up at age 9, but he said he didn’t start doing well in contests until age 10 or 11.

“I lost a lot,” Deane said. “I still liked it the whole time.”

His major sponsor now is Quicksilver, but he also carries a list of other sponsorships.

The high school sophomore has homeschooled through an online program since sixth grade because he was missing a lot of school for surf trips.

“I think middle school said I couldn’t miss as many days as I did in elementary school,” he said.

Deane had attended Nags Head Elementary School and played travel soccer through fifth grade, but the transition to middle school sharpened his focus on surfing.

He said his parents, who have co-owned Secret Spot Surf Shop since 2012 and in 2015 opened The Spot—which sells treats including açaí bowls and ice cream—have always supported him.

“Since Will was very young, he always seemed to have an understanding that putting in the work would eventually produce results,” Shawn Deane said.

“It’s been awesome to watch him set goals year after year, with each one getting him closer to surfing professionally on the Championship Tour one day,” Shawn Deane continued. “We couldn’t be more proud of his focus, work ethic, and just how humble and amazing he is as a 16-year-old kid. We’re so happy he has this opportunity to compete in the ISA World Junior’s with the world’s best!”