Outdoors: A well-intentioned stroll across a bridge too far

Matt Markey, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·5 min read

Aug. 7—Asian carp, a biological curse that for decades has been threatening to dismantle the food pyramid in the Great Lakes and wreak havoc with our prized native species, is getting a makeover and an image change.

At a time when there are massive real-people problems on a dozen or more fronts — a recharged pandemic, international saber-rattling, explosive big-city crime, crippling price increases for necessities, an inflation time bomb ticking away, and security threats in every direction — the Woke militia has decided these fish need a new name.

The move to re-brand Asian carp as simply "invasive carp" is gaining momentum in the halls of government where some bureaucrats stick a wet finger in the air, gauge the zephyrs of political correctness, and knee-jerk accordingly. These wizards of do-gooder-ism have determined that Asian carp — a name that was apparently concocted with sinister motives since these are carp and they indeed come from Asia, has to go.

The claim is that the name carries "xenophobic connotations." They seem much more worried about the geographically and species-specific name than they are about the danger these fish pose to the greatest freshwater fishery in the world.

Asian carp, which refers to bighead, silver, grass, and black carp, were brought to the U.S. about 50 years ago to be used as a biological mechanism to control vegetation, snails, and algae in ponds and fish rearing operations, since these fish will consume those problematic agents. Soon enough, Asian carp escaped and as prolific feeders and breeders, they began to crowd out native fish in the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri, and Illinois river systems, and threaten to charge into the Great Lakes.

It has taken billions of dollars, the implementation of electrical barriers in the Chicago waterway, and other sophisticated and expensive measures to keep these fish from entering the Great Lakes and possibly doing catastrophic harm to the ecosystem and native sportfish. Now, apparently, we will spend some more tax dollars on a name change.

The argument that the name "Asian carp" is degrading to people of Asian background and therefore is likely will provoke a few twisted individuals into the mistreatment of these people seems like the triple jump of assumptions.

Most clear-thinking people understand that calling the Burmese python that has devastated the natural balance in The Everglades by its true name does not imply that people from the nation formerly known as Burma are evil or present any kind of danger. Any ocean beach-goer will tell you that the Portuguese Man-of-War is the nastiest creature in the deep blue sea, but the Portuguese people have a reputation for being kind and welcoming. Salmonella — an illness that kills and sickens thousands every year — is named after Dr. Daniel E. Salmon who first identified the malady, but he and his family have not been cast from society by association.

This Asian carp name change is yet another fools errand disguised as altruism. You can't fix a serious people problem with an all-for-show gesture like slapping a generic label on a menace that is quite specific.

People who have racist, bigoted, prejudiced or xenophobic tendencies are going to carry out those sick and demented ways regardless of the names that certain fish, animals, diseases, or even desserts carry. German chocolate cake has ruined many a well-intentioned diet, but we don't treat those with a German heritage differently based on the scary calorie count.

These fish are called Asian carp since that is what they are — carp from Asia. If this step into the politically correct elevator shaft gains any momentum, a laundry list of other fish, animal, insect, plant, and park names will have to go. European frog-bit, a prolific invasive plant that is spreading along many shorelines in the Great Lakes, will have to be called "that invasive free-floating aquatic plant with multiple miniature lily pad shaped leaves".

The Asian tiger mosquito, which transmits several dangerous diseases including Eastern Equine Encephalitis, West Nile virus, and dengue fever, will demand a new name. And so will the carpenter ant, a destructive pest that can ruin a home, but since most carpenters are good, hard-working people, their reputations shouldn't be smeared by an excavating arthropod.

Once this Woke bandwagon gains some downhill momentum, the printing and sign-changing businesses in the U.S. will be holding job fairs. Ohio's Old Woman Creek Reserve, a beautiful natural area near Huron, will need an immediate name change, as will the treasured fishing hole in the Irish Hills known as Devils Lake. If we are all-in on being politically correct, non-threatening, non-offensive, and as milquetoast-y as we can be, then we certainly can't praise the bluegill fishing in Lucifer's swimming hole.

I don't think we need to explain the perceived offensive nature of calling a certain arachnid known as the black widow spider. With a painful bite, it is loathed by all and has a nom de guerre that is offensive on two fronts.

If certain deranged individuals have a deep-seated disdain or bias towards others based on real or perceived ethnicity or background, does changing the name of a fish, an insect, a park, or a lake really fix anything? Or are we once again poised to pat ourselves on the back for a really meaningless feel-good gesture that does not address the serious people problem that exists here?

Erasing the Asian carp name from dozens of legislative actions, hundreds of studies, thousands of warning signs, and millions of informational brochures and educational materials won't amount to removing one fish or making the Great Lakes any safer from this potential ecological disaster. And it certainly won't alter the evil in the minds of a few. If we wade into the science journals and start changing all of the names that could possibly be construed as offensive to someone or anyone, we are charging full-speed across that bridge too far, and we are fixing nothing.

