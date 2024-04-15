OUTDOORS Saturday deer firearms opener remains; Marten reintroduction nixed at PGC weekend meeting

Apr. 15—Deer hunters will continue to enjoy fresher Thanksgiving dinner leftovers for lunch during the gun season opener this November, but the their chances of seeing an American Marten while on stand will be extremely slim to none.

Hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits were set for the 2024-25 license year at the PA.Game Commission's board of commissioners quarterly meeting over the weekend, and the controversial deer firearms season opening date will remain on the Saturday-after-Thanksgiving for the sixth straight year.

And in a 6-3 vote, the commissioners chose to postpone indefinitely the acceptance of the American Marten Reintroduction and Management Plan, listing concerns of reintroducing the native furbearer that hinge upon its potential impacts on prey species, other predators on martens, and the suitability of marten habitat.

In a press release, the majority of the board stated that research over the marten plan's feasibility should continue and that the issue could be revisited, "perhaps even before the end of the year."

The deer firearms season opener has remained a hot button issue in the commonwealth since its inception, among resident and non-resident hunters, as well as businesses and organizations that once capitalized on the hunting population. Opponents argue that hunters once spent the weekend after the holiday preparing for the traditional Monday opener by purchasing supplies for nearby camps, patronizing restaurants, or attending fundraisers for churches and fire companies.

President Commissioner Scott Foradora stated, "With today's vote, the board has once again scheduled the start of the firearms deer season to be on a Saturday. We do this, firmly believing that starting the season on a Saturday creates the most opportunity for hunters, and thus helps ensure the future of the sport that we are charged with protecting.

"Nonetheless, we recognize that there are those with a different opinion, who would like to see a return to a Monday opener. And we recognize the passion that many of you feel about this issue. We may disagree, but we have heard your voices."

He added, "As the debate over a Saturday or Monday opener lingers on, it has unfortunately caused considerable disagreement within our hunting ranks. It has fractured and divided us, at a time when we should be united.

"Therefore, I am directing staff within the Game Commission to work with the leadership of the House Game and Fisheries Committee, to once again study and analyze this issue. It is my hope that a comprehensive review can take place, to address some of the concerns that we have heard and ensure that the Board's decision is truly in the best interest of our hunting community."

The board also set statewide antlerless deer allocations at 1,186,000, which is up 91,000 from last season's number. Specific allocations for each Wildlife Management Unit can be found on the PGC website.

Locally, WMU 4A and 4D will have an extended firearms season for antlerless deer, Jan. 2-20, running concurrently with the final two weeks of the flintlock and late archery seasons.

For black bear, the statewide October muzzleloader season will be shortened to three days to reduce harvest rates on female bears.

Concerning other species, final approval was given to a measure that allows the PGC'sexecutive director to decide annually whether a Wild Pheasant Recovery Area will be open to rooster-only pheasant hunting in two areas of the state.

The board also approved a measure that would allow mentors hunting with a mentored youth to accompany up to two additional hunters, be they mentored youth, junior hunters or mentored adults.

And they approved the purchase of over 560 acres of land that will essentially enlarge State Game Lands 45, 51,61,166, 198 and 278.

In addition, 30 awards were presented to PGC employees and volunteers. Locally, Ralph Muir of Indiana County received the Hunter-Trapper Education Instructor of the Year award after serving 55 years as an instructor. Land Management Group Supervisor Travis Anderson, Westmoreland and Somerset counties, won the National Wild Turkey Federation's Joe Kurtz Award for his efforts in trapping and banding over 500 wild turkeys, and for working to create turkey habitat.

Game Warden Bill Brehun, Westmoreland Co., garnered the Northeast Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Association Wildlife Officer of the Year Award. The association stated, "Brehun's outstanding, dedicated service is readily apparent in all facets of his work, including the successful 2023 prosecution of five individuals who joined to take 26 deer unlawfully (in Fairfield Twp., Westmoreland Co.). These convictions were among others making up the 100% prosecution rate for charges he filed."