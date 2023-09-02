Outdoors Notes -- Sept. 2

Sep. 2—Bow season opens Sept. 8

The archery deer hunting season opens Sept. 8, statewide, in Maryland. For details, see the 2023-2024 Maryland Guide to Hunting & Trapping, available at dnr.maryland.gov.

Upcoming hunter education classes

The Maryland Hunter Education Course takes 12 to 14 hours to complete. Students must attend all sessions of the class to pass. Most courses require that kids under the age of 13 be accompanied by a participating adult. The course covers hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, tree stand safety, safety and first aid, water safety, and Maryland legal requirements.

To purchase a hunting license or to hunt in Maryland, you must present a certificate of competency in firearms and hunter safety (required for junior licensees) or certification that you held a hunting license issued prior to July 1, 1977. Maryland does accept hunter education certificates from all other U.S. states. Other licensing details can be found at dnr.maryland.gov.

Upcoming in-person classes in the area include: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 at the Poolesville Izaak Walton League of America, Poolesville; 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 12 and 13 at McClellan Rod & Gun Club, Keedysville; 6 to 9:15 p.m. Sept. 18, 19 and 21 at South Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Smithsburg; 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, 21 and 22, and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at Thurmont & Sportsman's Club, Thurmont; and 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25, 27 and Oct. 2 and 4 at Cold Deer Hunting & Fishing Club, Mountaindale.

Also, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29, and 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Frederick County IWLA, Frederick; 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2, 3 and 4, and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at Mayberry GPA, Westminster; 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 3 and 4 at Conococheague Sportsman's Club, Sharpsburg; 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 and 5, and 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 at Harney Fire Department, Taneytown; and 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11, 12 and 13, and 8 a.m. to noon at Thurmont Conservation & Sportsman's Club.

There are also courses on bowhunting and trapping through DNR, as well as hunter education independent online courses.

Get more information and register at https://ow.ly/au0150PCkhF.

First Saturday events at Cunningham Falls park

On the first Saturday of September and October, join the Westminster Astronomical Society at Cunningham Falls State Park at Thurmont for solar and night sky viewing opportunities. From 2 to 5 p.m., at the South Beach parking lot, check out active sunspots with members of WAS. From 8 to 10 p.m., at the Dam Overlook parking lot, view the night sky with the experienced astronomers. Poor weather would cancel both events. Free with park entrance fee. For more information, call 301-271-3676.

Tea Room open house

The Tea Room at Gambrill State Park, 8346 High Knob Road, Frederick, will be open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the facility accommodates 55 people and remains a popular venue for events.

Frederick Bird Club meeting

The Frederick Bird Club, a chapter of the Maryland Ornithological Society, will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in Hodson Science Technology Building, Room 236, at Hood College, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. Gwen Brewer and George Jett will talk on their travels and birding in Gambia and Senegal. To learn more about this club, visit mdbirds.org/join/chapters/frederick-bird-club.

— Susan Guynn