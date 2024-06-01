Outdoor competitions offer new college angles

Bringing the outdoors into our nation’s schools has been a brilliant success on many fronts, one with even brighter days still ahead. From archery to trap and skeet, the opportunity to compete on a team in a pursuit oriented to the outside has meant wonders to many.

Perhaps none has landed more successfully than bass fishing. Now recognized by hundreds of institutions of higher learning, it’s enriching the lives and future livelihoods of students continentwide.

“Fourteen years ago we threw the first college bass championship in Texas, and we really didn’t know what we’d get,” Wade Middleton, Association of Collegiate Anglers Director, said. “We had a field of 80 anglers. Some of them showed up with homemade live wells built into old ice chests. Some of them showed up dressed as if for a job interview. Some showed up as though they were headed to a football game.”

As current years' field of 400 polished qualifiers routinely attest, the event has grown and solidified into college bass fishing’s paramount event of the year.

Entrants’ hometowns ranged from Louisiana to Canada and from Buffalo, New York to the desert Southwest. They brought with them practiced fishing knowledge, and they brought a strong fire for competition as well.

“Now it’s hard for some of the anglers just to qualify from their own school,” Middleton said. “It’s something anglers from all over the country strive for and work for and practice for, and the event creates an opportunity for all of them that goes well beyond winning a tournament. These anglers are the next generation of professional bass fishermen, and they’re also the next generation of professionals in the outdoor fishing and hunting industries. The networking they’ll do here will pay dividends for the rest of their careers, because they’re meeting representatives from such a host of sponsors. It’s also an ideal way to meet and get to know each other.”

Colleges and universities represented included many members of the Southeastern Conference, but the majority of the field was filled with names that might not be as familiar.

“We’re really seeing college bass fishing grow in the smaller and mid-major schools,” Middleton said. “Often, these schools are located in rural areas, which is also often where the best fishing is. It’s a sport open to both men and women, and it’s one in which teams from anywhere can absolutely be competitive.”

Bethel University, as a case in point, winner of the 2018 and 2019 national championships, is located in McKenzie, Tennessee, two hours northeast of Memphis. It has an enrollment of slightly more than 4,000. Among the rest of the tournament’s top 10, N.C. State, LSU and Tennessee appear in equal frequency with Calhoun Community College, Blue Mountain College, Dallas Baptist and McKendree University.