Outback Bowl effect: Why the longest, toughest Penn State winter is about to unfold

Penn State's numbing second half on New Year's Day was certainly frustrating enough.

The final score and feel of this Outback Bowl against Arkansas was maybe even more disappointing, when seeing how it put the finishing, eroding touch on a season of great promise and spoiled opportunities.

But the issues on display in the forgettable, 24-10 defeat to the Razorbacks — the Lions' sixth loss in eight games — may cut much deeper and longer.

Far beyond the opt-outs and bowl game indifference.

Sure, the Nittany Lions have a winning problem lately — going just 11-11 over the past two seasons. But much more complicated, it seems, is that they have morphed into a predictable offensive dysfunction with no clear or immediate answers.

Not exactly the desired position when looking ahead to one of the nation's toughest opening schedules in 2022.

Because the deal is this: Penn State's offense seems no better off with coordinator Mike Yurcich, then it did with Kirk Ciarrocca, then it did at the end led by Ricky Rahne. In some ways, it looks even worse now, even significantly so.

And so the same issues that destroyed this promising regular season were on display yet again in the Outback Bowl, and loom large heading into next season.

The quarterback position should be enviable with a tough-minded, four-year starter returning to lead impressive underclassmen. But you must wonder how a healthy Sean Clifford can be better next fall than a healthy Clifford was Saturday against Arkansas?

An underwhelming offensive line must suddenly improve after never really do so under Franklin.

Yet one more impressive running back recruit like Nick Singleton will be expected to lift up a running game that no one could save now.

And, for better or worse, this just feels different now under Franklin. Maybe because there always seemed to be reasons for struggles and also improvement at the end of past seasons.

Such as how talent and depth deficits are what limited Franklin's first seasons. And how tough, close defeats were the only things that handcuffed the potential of 2017 and 2018. Or how injuries and one big opt-out ruined last year.

What do you hang on now?

There seemed to be a season-long disconnect between Yurcich and his system and his players. One that must be fixed, somehow.

Because Penn State owns far too much talent to keep sliding. It produces too much NFL star power — from Donovan Smith to Chris Godwin to Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh and Pat Freiermuth — to keep searching for answers.

More than anything, the talk over the next six months will be about whether a top quarterback recruit like Drew Allar should replace a 24-year-old Clifford next season. And why Franklin can never develop a really good offensive line after eight years. And how could not even one of those national running back recruits could ever gain 100 yards in just one game.

Those kind of issues, even just being on the table now, is strange and a bit bewildering and certainly not tasteful for a fan base wondering why Franklin is getting another big-money contract and enviable security.

The answers aren't clear or easy or maybe even to be found quickly.

Which, on one hand, certainly doesn't make them unattainable for 2022, not in any way.

But they will lead to one of the longest, most debatable Penn State football off-seasons in quite a while. A true telling point for Franklin's ultimate head coaching abilities and future, big contract or not.

Another remarkable recruiting class sets to arrive with the hope that they can somehow push things are over the top, that lightning can be caught like it was under Joe Paterno in 2005.

It will be a long-season of wondering, no matter what.

One that just doesn't seem like it should feel this way.

