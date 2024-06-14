Ousmane Dembele reveals why he performs better for PSG than Barcelona

Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has aimed a thinly veiled dig at the club ahead of Euro 2024.

Dembele has been selected in the Les Bleus squad on the back of a mixed first season at Paris-Saint German after joining from Barcelona last summer.

The former Borussia Dortmund star made the call to return to his native country, ahead of the 2023/24 season, but he registered just six goals across all competitions.

However, the 27-year-old insists he is playing better in Paris, under the guidance of Luis Enrique after not reaching his potential with Xavi Hernandez.

“Luis Enrique gives me a lot of freedom”, as per quotes from Marca.

“At Barcelona I was more attached to the wing. At PSG, I can play everywhere, as a No.10, on the wing, as a false 9.

“I had more freedom in the second half of the season. The coach told me to keep moving, except when I had to maintain my position on the wing.”

Dembele’s comments indicate his frustration at playing a more structured role under Xavi but his greater freedom has not yielded the results PSG want.

The French giants once again failed in their goal of winning the UEFA Champions League last season with talisman Kylian Mbappe now moving on to Real Madrid.