Ousmane Dembélé reveals why he enjoys playing for PSG more than Barcelona

Ousmane Dembélé reveals why he enjoys playing for PSG more than Barcelona

Former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé has this week provided an insight into why his first season away from the club proved such an enjoyable one.

Wide-man Dembélé, of course, brought a close to his time on Barcelona’s books last summer.

As much came after Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain offered the 27-year-old the chance to fight for titles back in his home country.

Dembélé, in turn, went on to jump at the opportunity, in a move which left many of a Barca persuasion with a bitter taste in their mouths.

Not only that, but the explosive attacker then showed little respect for his former employers, during the Champions League tie between the clubs earlier this season.

Safe to say, then, that the latest comments late out by Dembélé are no doubt set to go down like a lead balloon amongst the Blaugrana’s fanbase.

This comes with the former Borussia Dortmund talent, during a press conference whilst on international duty, having aimed what has since been widely construed as a dig at ex-manager Xavi, and Barcelona:

“{PSG boss) Luis Enrique gives me more freedom, I can play everywhere, 10, false 9. I had more freedom in the second half of the season. Whereas at Barcelona I was confined to the wing.”

Conor Laird | GSFN