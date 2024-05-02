Ousman Duncanson earns NYS D-II top wrestler honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson caps off his storied wrestling career at the school with a major honor.

Duncanson was named the New York State D-II Wrestler of The Year by the Upstate NY Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. The Richard ‘Pete’ Hausrath Award is presented to the top wrestler in each division at the end of the year.

Duncanson won his third consecutive New York State Wrestling Championship in Albany in February at 160 pounds.

The D-I Lock Haven University bound wrestler ended his high school career with a (33-0) record and won his final 91 matches straight finishing with a career mark of (111-2). Duncanson then placed fifth at the Senior High School Nationals in Virginia Beach in April.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.