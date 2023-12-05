OU's Drake Stoops misses out on Burlsworth Trophy, won by Missouri's Cody Schrader

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — When Drake Stoops began his OU career, he wasn’t thinking about winning the Burlsworth Trophy.

He was more focused on carving out a role on the Sooners after beginning his career as a walk-on before the 2018 season.

But as Stoops’ role with the Sooners increased the last couple seasons, and he earned not only a scholarship but carved out a role as one of the team’s leaders, Stoops began to consider the possibility of the trophy, which honors college football’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.

Monday, Stoops narrowly missed out winning the award, as Missouri running back Cody Schrader took the honor. James Madison noseguard James Carpenter was the other finalist.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Stoops said before the ceremony of being a finalist. “Recognizes a lot of hard work and perseverance over the years and finally getting to a point where you’ve worked your whole career for and not a walk-on anymore, a real contributor, a real key piece of your team and kind of just represents all the hard work and perseverance to get to that point.”

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops poses for a photo with his father, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, and his mother, Carol Stoops, during Senior Day before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield won the award in 2015 and 2016.

When he was considering his future, with scholarship offers from smaller FBS schools, a call from Mayfield helped solidify Stoops’ decision to stay home and play for the Sooners even if it meant walking on.

Stoops had just 10 combined catches over his first two seasons but carved out a significant role after that.

After recording 39 catches for 393 yards and three touchdowns last season, Stoops’ role grew even bigger this season.

He has 78 catches for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns — all tops on the team. No other OU receiver has more than 41 catches this season.

On Dec. 28, OU will take on Arizona, where his uncle Mike Stoops was the head coach from 2004-11, in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio in what will be Stoops’ final collegiate game.

“I’m happy,” Stoops said. “Some teams don’t even make a bowl game. Happy we’re playing a good team and we’ll have a chance to showcase our talents against a good team. Have a very formidable opponent.

“I’m excited as always to play one last game in the crimson and cream.”

Next year figures to mark the first time since 1998 without a Stoops as part of the Sooners.

Drake Stoops grew up around OU football, where his father was the head coach from 1999 through the 2016 season.

That legacy will live on, though.

Drake Stoops said he was happy for the recent promotions of a pair of his father’s former players — Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley.

Littrell, who was an offensive analyst for the Sooners this season, was elevated to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following the departure of Jeff Lebby to take over as head coach at Mississippi State.

“I’m happy for him,” Stoops said of Littrell. “Being an OU guy, played here. He’s been coaching with Coach Lebby. It’s just good that he’s at his alma mater and he’s got a lot of coaching experience at a lot of good places and he’s always been a great offensive mind. I think he’ll be great for the program and great for him as well.”

Finley was promoted to co-offensive coordinator.

“Really happy for Coach Finley as well,” Stoops said. “He’s been here for a while. He’s an OU guy too, so we’re keeping him in-house. I think that’s awesome. It will be great for him and great for the program as well.”

