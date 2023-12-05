Will OU's Dillon Gabriel play in the Alamo Bowl after entering the transfer portal?

Nov 18, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel won't be playing for OU next season.

The redshirt senior quarterback made that clear on Monday when he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. But as OU prepares for its Alamo Bowl game against Arizona on Dec. 28 in San Antonio, Gabriel hasn't ruled out the possibility of suiting up for the team one last time.

“I’ve been talking with Coach (Venables) and just figuring all this out," Gabriel said Tuesday in an interview with The Franchise, a local radio station. "It’s a little early just to say anything. ... I’m trying to take it day by day."

More: As OU's Dillon Gabriel enters transfer portal, where will he land? Potential schools emerge

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) gestures as he warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns during the regular season. He ranks eighth all-time in both NCAA career passing yards (14,865) and passing touchdowns (125).

OU could certainly use Gabriel's contributions in the Alamo Bowl as it tries to defeat a red-hot Arizona team. The Wildcats (9-3, 7-2 Pac 12) ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, which included four AP Top 25 victories.

If Gabriel doesn't suit up, OU will turn to freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold. The former five-star prospect completed 18 of 24 passes for 202 yards and three total touchdowns in six regular season appearances.

More: What we know about Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold following Dillon Gabriel's departure

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: QB Dillon Gabriel speaks on Alamo Bowl availability