We have ourselves to blame for Gombe United defeat, says Abia Warriors' Biffo

Abia Warriors coach Abdullahi Biffo has blamed his side's loss of concentration for their 2-1 defeat against Gombe United at Pantami Stadium.







Having gained the lead through Yakub Hammed, the visitors crumbled to strikes from Afolabi Abdulwaheed and substitute Mohammed Abbani for Manu Garba's men.







The former Niger Tornadoes gaffer exonerated the match officials, applauding their fair and firm control of the encounter as he vows they will make amends in the next game.







"The officials were simply fantastic and had the game under control," Biffo told media.







"I can't still believe that we lost this match. We were fully in control and even held unto our lead until late in the game but things suddenly fell apart.







"We have ourselves to be blamed for our defeat not the referees’ because we lost concentration at some points in the match which should have happened.







"Well, that's football for you. We will now go back and correct the mistakes to avoid a repeat in our future games."

