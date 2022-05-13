Our top 10 most anticipated games of the 2022 NFL season

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

On Thursday evening, the NFL released the schedule for the 2022 season. Even though we knew the matchups way in advance, it was finally great to see when some marquee matchups would occur and what the primetime slate would be — and from the looks of it, the schedule does not disappoint.

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Frank Schwab and Eric Edholm to take a look at the 10 games they're looking forward to most in 2022. Before they get into all the schedule talk, the guys briefly take a few league stories for a spin, including Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's domestic violence arrest, the Jacksonville Jaguars taking an L on first overall pick Travon Walker's rookie contract, Bill Belichick holding a competition for offensive play calling duties in New England & the mayor of Dallas pleading for an second team to move to north Texas.

In the second half of the show, the guys break down their favorite games from the 2022 slate, including a Chiefs/Buccaneers Super Bowl LV rematch, a high-octane Bills/Rams Thursday nighter to kick off the season, Deshaun Watson's Week 3 opportunity to make a statement against the Steelers & a sneaky-interesting Jets/Jaguars game that will show how the sophomore QBs are faring in year two.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

