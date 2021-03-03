2021 breakout picks: Jerry Jeudy, Antonio Gibson and more

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Michelle Magdziuk from BallBlast Football and the NFL Network are here to break down their favorite breakout picks in 2021 on this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

It's never too early to start thinking about next year! Andy and Michelle comb through next year's draft boards to find the ten-ish players they think will jump a level and provide a healthy ROI to fantasy managers during the 2021 NFL Season, including Diontae Johnson, Austin Ekeler and more. And don't worry, this is a Curtis Samuel-free zone.

Follow Andy: @andybehrens

Follow Michelle: @BallBlastEM

