Our 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl picks to win Lombardi and MVP
MIAMI – For the Kansas City Chiefs, a victory on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV would: end a 50-year championship drought, mark the biggest step in the rise of superstar Patrick Mahomes and bolster Andy Reid’s brilliant coaching legacy.
For the San Francisco 49ers, a victory on Sunday would: give one of the league’s all-time great franchises its sixth championship, help ease the 28-3 pain that Kyle Shanahan suffered in a previous Super Bowl and be quite the turnaround for Richard Sherman, one of the 49ers’ top defenders.
So, who’s going to win the game? And who’ll get MVP honors?
The betting line might favor the Chiefs, but Yahoo Sports was split on the winner.
As for the MVP, quarterbacks ruled the day. The outlier was a tight end.
