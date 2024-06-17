Oumar Solet wants summer move, Manchester United among clubs in the race



Registering a negative goal difference in the Premier League coupled with multiple defenders set to leave means Manchester United need to prioritise strengthening at the back.

That is exactly what the club are doing as seen from their plans of submitting a new and improved bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite after seeing their first offer get rejected.

But with Raphael Varane already announcing his departure while both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be on their way means more than one centre-back might be required to offset the losses.

United have plans of buying one elite star and one diamond in the rough and Oumar Solet of RB Salzburg certainly fits the second description.

Soulet race

The Frenchman has impressed during his four-year stay in Austria, playing more than 100 games for the club and winning three league titles along the way.

Last season, he helped keep 11 clean sheets in 28 games across all competitions, while scoring twice and registering one assist as well.

He was in the top 10 percent among his peers in Austria for duels won while being in the top four percent for dribbles (as per fotmob) which highlights how comfortable he is with the ball.

The France U20 international is ready to take the next step in his career with multiple Bundesliga clubs also in the fray.

As per RMC Sport, Salzburg are looking at earning between €12-15 million for the 24-year-old, whose contract ends in 2025.

“Under contract until June 2025 in Salzburg, Oumar Solet is of interest to several big clubs, like Dortmund and Stuttgart in the Bundesliga or Manchester United in the Premier League. The 24-year-old defender wants to take a step forward to continue his progress.

In demand CB

“Oumar Solet is expected to leave Salzburg this summer. Under contract until June 2025, the 24-year-old defender, trained in Laval before joining Olympique Lyonnais in 2018, wishes to take a new step in his career. And there is no shortage of suitors, particularly in Germany.

“Clubs like Bayer Leverkusen or Stuttgart are in the running to try to attract the 1.92m player. Another German club, whose name has not been leaked, is also advanced on the file.

“In addition to the Bundesliga, Oumar Solet also has touches in the Premier League. Manchester United are watching him closely, as is another English team. An Italian club also inquired.”

The report also mentioned that the defender would prefer a club which would provide him with a chance of attaining regular minutes and with no Champions League football, United certainly can afford to give him playing time.

