Despite an incredible fight, the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to No. 10 Creighton 90-87 in the semifinal round of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday evening at the Lahaina Civic Center. The Razorbacks battled all the way until the end, even getting a three from Anthony Black with 2.3 seconds to make it an 88-87 game. The shot wasn't enough to overcome 22 team fouls in the end, as the Bluejays got the best of the Hogs.