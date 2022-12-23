Oumar Ballo, Ąžuolas Tubelis combine for 47 points in No. 5 Arizona’s 93-68 victory over Morgan State

No. 5 Arizona men's basketball defeats Morgan State by a final score of 93-68 on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Tucson. The Wildcats improve to 12-1 overall on the season. Ąžuolas Tubelis scores a game-high 26 points and Oumar Ballo follows with 21 on a perfect 8-of-8 from the field. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.