Oumar Ballo should be UNC’s top target in the transfer portal

With little experience at the center spot heading into the coming college basketball season, UNC must find ways to create production down low.

North Carolina will return Jalen Washington, who’s poised to take a big leap despite not playing a ton his first two college years (3.3 PPG in 7.4 MPG), plus welcome in 4-star center James Brown from Link Academy.

There are several big men in the transfer portal, most recently Indiana State’s Robbie Avila, but none with a greater impact than former Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo.

The 7-foot center has started all 71 games for Arizona over the past two seasons, averaging a double-double (12.9 points, 10.1 rebounds per game) last year. He’s a can’t-miss paint presence who dunks with authority and vacuums rebounds.

NEWS: Arizona center Oumar Ballo has entered the transfer portal, per @JamieShaw5. The 7-0 senior averaged 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/rzZr73hejY pic.twitter.com/qmI11SozDM — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 8, 2024

Ballo started his career at Gonzaga, but has quickly become one of the game’s top centers.

With Armando Bacot exhausting his eligibility last season, UNC is in major need of a starting center. It should seriously consider looking at Ballo.

For one, Ballo would be a great veteran presence for the Washington and Brown. Ballo was a senior last year, so he’d be passing the torch after his final season of eligibility.

Two, Ballo is that true post presence North Carolina truly values. The Tar Heels have enjoyed the likes of Bacot, Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks over the years, so why not continue the trend with Ballo?

Three – Ballo comes from a successful Pac-12 program. Despite early exits in each of the past three NCAA Tournaments, Arizona has made the Big Dance 16 times since 2000.

