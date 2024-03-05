Oumar Ballo: Player of the Year watchlist, presented by Nextiva
Arizona's Oumar Ball was named to the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year watchlist, presented by Nextiva.
Arizona's Oumar Ball was named to the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year watchlist, presented by Nextiva.
Everything you need to keep up with the major women's conference tournaments across the country this week.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.
Where might he land?
Edwards pulled the assailant away from the 80-year-old victim.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Stay updated with all the news ahead of Tuesday's franchise tag deadline with Yahoo Sports.
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.
With the stretch drive of the fantasy hockey season here, consider adding these lightly rostered players for a lineup boost.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked for a penalty against Fernando Alonso to be rescinded.
Kelce let his emotions show after 13 years with the Eagles.
A surging Joaquin Niemann, a resurgent Anthony Kim and a painful penalty headline this week's Monday Leaderboard.
The 30-year-old Evans was set to hit the NFL free agent market next week.
This deal will pay Wheeler $42 million per year, the highest average annual value for a contract extension in MLB history.