Oumar Ballo explains why No. 8 Arizona is 11-0 under Tommy Lloyd

Pac-12 Networks' Daron Sutton and Don MacLean recap No. 8 Arizona men's basketball 84-60 win over California Baptist on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Tucson. Christian Koloko finishes with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for his third double-double of the season. Arizona improves to 11-0 overall for the first time since 2014-15.