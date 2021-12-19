Oumar Ballo explains why No. 8 Arizona is 11-0 under Tommy Lloyd
Pac-12 Networks' Daron Sutton and Don MacLean catch up with No. 8 Arizona men's basketball's Oumar Ballo following the Wildcats' 84-60 victory over California Baptist on Saturday, December 18th in Tucson. With the win, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd became the first Pac-12 coach in a century to win the first 11 games of his career.