Oumar Ballo’s double-double leads No. 11 Arizona in wire-to-wire win vs. Cal

Pac-12 Network

Oumar Ballo finished with game-highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds in a 91-65 victory for No. 11 Arizona men's basketball over California on Thursday, Feb. 1 in Tucson. Ballo secured his fourth career game with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds as the Wildcats remain unbeaten at home this season (11-0).