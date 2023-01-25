Oumar Ballo discusses Arizona’s dominant frontcourt, sweep of USC and UCLA, and more with Andy Katz
Arizona men's basketball's Oumar Ballo chatted with Andy Katz about the Wildcats' dominant frontcourt, the home sweep of USC and UCLA and more.
Arizona men's basketball's Oumar Ballo chatted with Andy Katz about the Wildcats' dominant frontcourt, the home sweep of USC and UCLA and more.
If you were told, right now, that USC would make the First Four in Dayton, would you take that scenario? One bracketologist currently thinks that will happen.
Georgetown's Big East losing streak encompassed multiple seasons.
First it was Jaelin Llewellyn, the Princeton transfer that Painter wanted at Purdue, going out with a torn ACL. The
Rory McIlroy is ignoring Patrick Reed after the American’s lawyers served the Northern Irishman with a court subpoena on Christmas Eve.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
Reed approached McIlroy on the driving range in Dubai before being snubbed by the world No 1
Victoria Azarenka said it took her 10 years to get over being accused of cheating when she last won the Australian Open, and defended Novak Djokovic who has been accused of dramatising his injury during this year's tournament.Azarenka went on to turn the match around and eventually lift the trophy, but she had to defend herself from accusations of gamesmanship and cheating.
As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship Sunday, what will the weather be like for the game?
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
"It's frustrating. He didn't understand exactly what he was getting himself into," Eddie George said of Reed.
Jon Rahm appeared on "SportsCenter" on Tuesday, a segment that ended with Rahm virtually meeting Sage Steele, the anchor whom Rahm hit with an errant drive last May.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
Check out the new Steelers mock draft update.
According to a report, the BBC is set to not renew its deal to show highlights of the event.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
Wimbledon organisers are weighing up how to react to the issue for this year’s Championships.
Curious to know the sum of the Australian Open prize money? Here's a look at how much the winners get overall and the amount broken down by round.
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Detroit Lions getting defensive with both the sixth overall pick and the 18th overall pick in 2023 NFL mock draft.
Which teams will win the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl?