Ouch! USF tight end Mitchell Wilcox takes a pass off the face during drills

Maybe Mitchell Wilcox just wanted to show NFL teams how tough he is.

Wilcox, the tight end from South Florida, ran a drill at the NFL scouting combine in which receivers run down the line and alternate catching passes from their right and then left, known as the “gauntlet drill.” There is presumably a point to this drill, other than the possibility of a player looking the wrong way and getting drilled in the head with a pass.

Well, Wilcox took one off the face in the gauntlet drill. That’s not the highlight you want seeing played over and over on television.

Rough moment for USF TE Mitchell Wilcox during the gauntlet drill. pic.twitter.com/eLkVqTFcDh — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) February 27, 2020

Give Wilcox credit, he took that pass off the face and kept running. But yeah, it was as painful as it looked.

Rough day at the office for sure. Couldn’t see well out of my left eye and was disoriented after that ball.. I’ll bounce back — ™MITCH WILCOX™ (@wilcox_mitchell) February 27, 2020

Wilcox had 350 yards and five touchdowns for the Bulls last season. He will probably be a late-round pick in the NFL draft. He had a highlight at the combine though, albeit not the kind that any player wants to be a part of.

South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

