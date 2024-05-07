Ouch: Tom Brady takes shot at Bills Mafia during his roast

The Tom Brady roast hit Netflix and was a hit. Following the event over the weekend, clips went viral on the internet.

The star-studded lineup took their jabs at each other all in good fun… then Brady has his chance to swing back.

In doing so, he mentioned Bills Mafia… and ouch.

Brady made reference to the amount of times he beat the Buffalo Bills in his career and all.

That clip can be found below:

At Tom Brady’s roast, he takes a shot at #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/vaHweMNHu4 — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) May 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire