Ouch: Oilers’ Kris Knoblauch sends shot at Bills during NHL press conference

Well, that was uncalled for Kris.

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will do battle in the upcoming NHL Stanley Cup Final. Ahead of the series, Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked about championship experience… or lack thereof for his team.

In answering how important having that is… he mentioned the Buffalo Bills. And not in the nicest of ways.

Knoblauch, referring to the four-straight Super Bowls the Bills lost in the early 90s, used the football team as an example of why experience might not exactly matter all that much.

Knoblauch’s comment can be found in the Sportsnet clip below:

"You can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is." Kris Knoblauch on the Panthers reaching the #StanleyCup Final for the second straight year. pic.twitter.com/UUib2APsFj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire