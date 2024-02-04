OU wrestling adds Jacob Henry, son of WWE legend Mark Henry, to 2024 recruiting class

Defensive lineman Jacob Henry, a Lake Travis transfer, is settling into life as an offensive lineman on Vandegrift High School's football team. His football career is changing with a new school and position.

Jacob Henry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, committed to OU wrestling's 2024 recruiting class on Sunday.

An Austin native, Jacob Henry is a Freestyle Heavyweight State Champion in Texas. The 6-foot, 285-pound prospect is also a two-time 6A state wrestling placer.

Mark Henry is a longtime fan of the Texas Longhorns. Still, the two-time Olympian (1992 and 1996) and former World's Strongest Man (2002) took to social media to congratulate his son on joining the opposite side of the Red River Rivalry.

"I am beyond proud of you, Jacob," Mark Henry said via X, formerly Twitter. "I know that nobody will work harder than you. Now you can add the University of Oklahoma fanbase as family. First honor God, then the Henry name, now the school that you represent. Hookem! and Go Boomer Sooner!"

Henry is a dual athlete who also plays football for Vandegrift High in Austin. He's rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and the No. 211 overall defensive lineman in his class.

But wrestling is in Henry's blood, and he'll continue that family tradition at OU.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU wrestling gets commitment from son of WWE legend Mark Henry