Would OU have won at KU if Danny Stutsman wasn't injured? Missed tackles also didn't help

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Just before Kansas’ critical fourth-down conversion late in Saturday’s 38-33 win over OU, the Sooners’ front seven looked a little discombobulated.

Just before the snap, Sooners players were looking to the sidelines to figure out the defensive call and were a bit slow moving as the play developed.

Would having linebacker Danny Stutsman in there have made a difference?

“I’d have a little bit of a role in that but the guys on the field should be able to set the defensive line,” Stutsman said on his weekly radio appearance Monday morning on 107.7. “That’s always a big thing in meetings, always making sure we know how to set the front properly and getting everyone lined up.

“We really should’ve been able to do that. I think in that heat of the moment, we’ve got to really bow down, buckle up our helmets. You’ve got to be — once it’s crunch time, you’ve got to be perfect. Obviously weren’t able to execute right there but at the end of the day we had plenty of other opportunities that put us in that position where we’ve got to be better. It can’t just be that one play.”

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) tries to escape tackles from OU linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) and defensive back Kendel Dolby (15) make the tackle during the first half Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

After the game, Sooners coach Brent Venables said he should’ve taken a time out to set the defense.

Stutsman was hurt late in the second half on a play on which he nearly intercepted Kansas quarterback Jason Bean in the end zone.

It appeared his ankle took a hard hit as the play unfolded. He briefly returned in the second half but hobbled off after one defensive play.

Even before the injury, Stutsman struggled at times, and finishing with three tackles.

“I think our communication needs to improve,” Stutsman said during the radio interview. “I think there’s times when, myself, need to be a little more patient on my fits. I think I was moving a little too fast, kind of over-running some plays here or there. I think we can become better tacklers as a whole defensive unit.”

With Stutsman out, redshirt freshman Kip Lewis played 42 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

That was by far a career high. His previous high was 19 against SMU.

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman is helped after getting injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“I thought he came in and did a nice job,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said of Lewis. “Lose a guy like Danny that means so much to our football team, not just our defense but our football team, but I thought Kip came in and did a nice job. He’s shown that. I wasn’t surprised with it at all.”

Lewis graded out at 71.5, the highest grade for an OU linebacker in the game, according to PFF. He finished with five tackles — all solo.

Another nugget from the PFF breakdown of Saturday’s game: while tackling was certainly an issue, the Sooners “only” had nine missed tackled — their fewest since the win over Iowa State on Sept. 30.

But many of those missed tackles came at inopportune times.

Jaren Kanak had four of those missed tackles, Key Lawrence had two and Lews, Kobie McKinzie and Billy Bowman were credited with one each.

Here’s more of what we learned from Saturday’s loss:

Oklahoma's Kip Lewis (10) celebrates a play in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

Top 5 players of the week

1. Running back Tawee Walker: Walker had career highs in carries (23) and yards (146), helping the Sooners keep things going offensively for much of the game. But late, when Walker went down with an injury, OU once again struggled on the ground.

2. Defensive end Trace Ford: Ford has continued to come on strong, with a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry vs. Kansas. Ford 78.2 PFF grade was his second-best of the season and his 33 plays tied a season high.

3. Left tackle Jacob Sexton: With Walter Rouse being banged up some, Sexton stepped in and played much of the game, grading out at 71.8 on 54 plays according to Pro Football Focus.

4. Defensive end Ethan Downs: Downs’ surge continued, with a late interception that looked like it could help the Sooners’ seal the game before Kansas’ defense came up with a stop and then drove down for the game-winner.

5. Wide receiver Drake Stoops: On a day when the Sooners’ pass offense struggled, Stoops still had four catches for 76 yards.

Top 5 players of the season

1. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel has thrown for 2,302 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also leads the Sooners with eight rushing touchdowns and continues to be a bigger force on the ground than he’s been before in his career.

2. Linebacker Danny Stutsman: Stutsman remains second in the Big 12 with 73 tackles, behind only Oklahoma State’s Nickolas Martin. He also leads the team with 11.5 tackles for loss.

3. Wide receiver Drake Stoops: Stoops has proven to be the Sooners’ most consistent receiver, with at least four catches in all but one game this season. He leads OU with 40 catches and is just 55 yards behind Jalil Farooq’s team-high 449 receiving yards.

4. Safety Peyton Bowen: Bowen’s injury has slowed him down a bit the last two games. He played in just eight plays Saturday after playing just five against UCF. But he continues to find a way to make an impact.

5. Running back Tawee Walker: Walker’s importance was highlighted in the loss to Kansas. He played a major role in the Sooners’ comeback from an early deficit and then when he went down with an injury, OU’s offense came to a halt. Walker is averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Redshirt watch: Jovantae Barnes, Jacob Sexton, Jasiah Wagoner appear in third games

A trio of players who hadn’t played much for the Sooners this season appeared in their third games of the season against Kansas, moving within two of not being able to redshirt this season.

If they stay healthy, it appears unlikely any will redshirt.

Running back Jovantae Barnes, offensive lineman Jacob Sexton and defensive back Jasiah Wagoner each appeared in their third games. Barnes and Sexton both played as freshmen last season, while Wagoner is a true freshman.

Here’s a look at the Sooners’ redshirt watch list:

Played in five or more games: Adepoju Adebawore, Peyton Bowen, Lewis Carter, Cayden Green, Jacobe Johnson, Samuel Omosigho, Jaquaize Pettaway, R Mason Thomas, Makari Vickers.

Played in four games: Jackson Arnold, Reggie Grimes, Jake Taylor.

Played in three games: Jovantae Barnes, Jason Llewellyn, Ashton Sanders, Jacob Sexton, Jasiah Wagoner.

Played in two games: Eli Merck, Reed DeQuasie, Daylan Smothers, Brenen Thompson.

Played on one game: Joshua Bates, Taylor Heim, Kalib Hicks, Logan Howland, Daeh McCullough, Kade McIntyre, Heath Ozaeta, Markus Strong, Taylor Wein

Will seek medical hardship redshirt: Justin Harrington.

