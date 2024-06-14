OU wide receiver charged with criminal misdemeanor

Oklahoma redshirt junior wide receiver Deion Burks was charged with a criminal misdemeanor according to a filing on Oklahoma State Courts Network.

The case has been assigned a judge according to the court filings, but a court date has not been set.

On Wednesday OU Insider and SoonerScoop.com reported that Burks was facing three misdemeanor counts after being arrested on June 1 for DUI, transporting an open container of alcohol and speeding.

Burks is the second member of the OU football team to be arrested this month. Defensive back Makari Vickers was arrested Wednesday morning, but the reason for his arrest has not yet been released.

Burks transferred to Oklahoma from Purdue during the offseason and was a breakout star during the Sooners’ spring game.