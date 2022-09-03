OU vs. UTEP football: Score, live updates from Sooners' opener against Miners

The Oklahoma Sooners host the UTEP Miners on Saturday in Week 1 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

TV: Fox

Radio: 107.7 FM, 1520 AM

Wanya Morris out for Sooners vs. UTEP

Wanya Morris, who had been listed as the starter at right tackle, was the most notable player missing for the Sooners on Saturday when they opened the season against UTEP on Owen Field.

With Morris out, Anton Harrison shifted to the right side — important with lefty Dillon Gabriel at quarterback — while Tyler Guyton, a TCU transfer, started at left tackle.

In addition to Morris, tight end Daniel Parker, cornerback Kani Walker, and backup kicker Gavin Marshall were also among those not dressed out for the Sooners.

