OU vs. Texas football: What you need to know about Sooners-Longhorns in Red River Rivalry

It's Red River Rivalry week, and the teams from The Oklahoman and Austin American-Statesman have you covered for all things Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

For this week's stories, check out the UT and OU lists below. This page will be updated through Saturday.

How to watch OU vs. Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (ABC)

Who leads the Red River series?

The Longhorns lead the series with an all-time mark of 63-50-5, but the Sooners won four of the past five meetings and are 17-11 vs. Texas in the Big 12 era.

What is the betting line for OU vs. Texas?

As of Wednesday afternoon, BetMGM has the Longhorns favored by 6.5 points with an over/under set at 60.5.

What to know about the Oklahoma Sooners

Mussatto: A 2:30 p.m. OU-Texas kickoff? New SEC deal with ABC/ESPN could open door

Moving ahead: Sooners focusing on 'present' tense in trying to avenge last year's rout vs. Texas

OU vs. Texas: Sooners hope Red River Rivalry forecast matches the 'beautiful day' from 2011 win

Mussatto's Minutes: OU fares well with ESPN's 'College GameDay' at Red River Rivalry

Meet the press: What OU coach Brent Venables had to say about Sooners' game vs. Longhorns

OU football rewind: Sooners' receiver depth a pleasant surprise heading into Texas clash

'This is our party': How Dillon Gabriel inspired OU football with talk, 'elite' QB play

OU football vs. Texas: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown for Red River Rivalry

More: OU football 'scarred up' from last year's loss to Texas, 'excited' for Red River Rivalry

Mussatto: Brent Venables has rebuilt the OU football defense, but is it ready for Texas?

What to know about the Texas Longhorns

Red River history: What are the 10 most memorable moments in rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma?

Bohls: To some, Texas' Jonathon Brooks is encroaching into Bijan Robinson territory

More: Quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas football in a rush to play Oklahoma this weekend

Longhorn Confidential: Should UT be ranked No. 1 and does ketchup belong on a Corny Dog?

Big 12 football power poll: Texas, Oklahoma at top as Red River Rivalry game looms

More: From atmosphere to history, Texas reflects on what makes the Red River Rivalry special

Notebook: RB Jonathon Brooks, WR Adonai Mitchell earn awards for Texas football from Big 12

Who's the boss?: Is Texas the best team in the country? Better to ask Steve Sarkisian that in three months

Lights, cameras...: ESPN College GameDay attending Texas-Oklahoma matchup for Red River Rivalry

What to know: With Oklahoma and Texas thriving, Red River Rivalry grabs college football's spotlight

Oklahoma schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11 Saturday, Sept. 16 Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 3 Texas (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. UCF* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kansas* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia * Saturday, Nov. 18 at BYU* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. TCU* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game (Arlington, Texas)

Texas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas 37, Rice 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas 31, Wyoming 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas 40, Kansas 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Houston* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. BYU* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kansas State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at TCU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa State* Friday, Nov. 24 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game** (Arlington, Texas)

