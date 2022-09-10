OU vs. Kent State football: Score, live updates from Sooners' game against Golden Flashes

The seventh-ranked Oklahoma Sooners host the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch OU football vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

TV: SoonerVision on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Radio: 107.7 FM/KRXO

OU vs. Kent State football preview

Tramel's ScissorTales: Can Brent Venables produce a defensive renaissance for OU football?

Four Downs: Will Kent State run a faster offense than OU football and Jeff Lebby?

More: What makes OU football's fast-tempo offense go? It's the big boys up front

OU football vs. Kent State: Score predictions, TV info, weather & more

More: How Brent Venables & OU football treated Children's Hospital patient like 'star recruit'

More: Why OU tight end Brayden Willis has 'football karma' on his side this season

More: Reggie Grimes delivers best game for OU football team with ailing grandmother in the crowd

Tramel: Why Jeff Lebby says he's 'luckiest guy in the world' after OU coaching debut

More: How TCU transfer Tyler Guyton embraced first start as an OU offensive lineman

OU football rewind: Top players, high and low points and more from Sooners' opener

More: How did Sooners RB Tawee Walker go from a Las Vegas call center to OU football walk-on?

Carlson: Why Bob Stoops fondly looks back on forgotten coaching stop at Kent State

OU vs. Kent State football: Will Marvin Mims have 100 receiving yards vs. Golden Flashes

OU vs. Kent State live updates

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma vs. Kent State football: Score, live updates, highlights