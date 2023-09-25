OU-Texas, Red River Rivalry game time and broadcast information set

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a 4-0 start to the season. They’ve looked promising on both sides of the ball, but there’s one game that will tell the tale of the Sooners’ development.

Iowa State is the focus for the program with the Cyclones coming to town this Saturday evening for a primetime affair. However, a number of observers are pointing to the October 7 clash with the Texas Longhorns as the true litmus test for this team.

And now we have a time and television channel for the annual showdown in the greatest rivalry in sports.

Oklahoma and Texas will kick off in the Cotton Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to wipe away the memory of the 49-0 shutout they suffered at the hands of the Longhorns in last year’s matchup. Presumably, Dillon Gabriel will be available this year after missing the showdown a year ago due to a concussion.

But he and the Sooners defense are playing good football right now. They’re one of the best defenses in the country and are proving to have one of the best passing attacks in college football.

Texas will have to contend with an ever-improving Kansas Jayhawks team in Austin before assuming they roll into Dallas undefeated. However, if OU and Texas both hold serve, there’s a chance this year’s Red River Rivalry game is a top 10 matchup of undefeated teams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire