OU-Texas By the Numbers: Who has the Red River Rivalry edge?

The Oklahoma Sooners put their undefeated record on the line in a game featuring two top 12 teams when they take on the Texas Longhorns. The annual meeting of two of the premiere programs in college football carries a ton of weight.

The winner will be able to control their own destiny the rest of the season. A Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth would be well within the grasp of the victor.

The loser would still have a path to meaningful postseason football, but they’d need some help along the way.

How do the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns matchup heading into the 119th meeting in the Red River Rivalry? Let’s take a look!

Total Offense

Oklahoma: 9th (510 yards per game)

Texas: 17th (478.4 yards per game)

Edge: Oklahoma

Passing Offense

Oklahoma: 7th (352.4 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 3rd (76.2%)

Texas: 85th (286.6 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 38th (65.2%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Rushing Offense

Oklahoma: 66th (157.6 yards per game, 4 yards per carry)

Texas: 35th (191.8 yards per game, 5 yards per carry)

Edge: Texas

Scoring Offense

Oklahoma: 47.4 ppg (3rd)

Texas: 36 ppg (30th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Offense Rank

Oklahoma

Offense: 14th

Passing: 22nd

Pass Blocking: 66th

Receiving: 5th

Rushing: 36th

Run Blocking: 54th

Texas

Offense: 31st

Passing: 39th

Pass Blocking: 10th

Receiving: 41st

Rushing: 28th

Run Blocking: 69th

EDGE: Oklahoma

Total Defense

Oklahoma: 318 yards per game, 4.6 yards per play (30th)

Texas: 290.8 yards per game, 4.4 yards per play (17th)

Edge: Texas

Pass Defense

Oklahoma: 212.8 yards per game (52nd)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 54.5% (t-19th)

Texas: 196.2 yards per game (36th)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 53.5% (13th)

Edge: Texas

Run Defense

Oklahoma: 105.2 (29th)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.1 (t-22nd)

Texas: 94.6 (18th)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.1 (t-22nd)

Edge: PUSH

Scoring Defense

Oklahoma: 10.8 ppg (t-4th)

Texas: 12.8 ppg (t-12th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Defense Rank

Oklahoma

Defense: 3rd

Run Defense: 6th

Tackling: 20th

Pass Rush: 30th

Coverage: 16th

Texas

Defense: 3rd

Run Defense: 28th

Tackling: 81st

Pass Rush: 31st

Coverage: 36th

Edge: Oklahoma

Sacks Per Game

Oklahoma: t-86th (1.80)

Texas: t-38th (2.60)

Edge: Texas

Sacks Allowed Per Game

Oklahoma: t-12th (0.80)

Texas: t-57th (1.80%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Third Down Offense

Oklahoma: 6th (55.2%)

Texas: 57th (42%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Third Down Defense

Oklahoma: 10th (27.6%)

Texas: 9th (26.9%)

Edge: PUSH

Turnover Differential Per Game

Oklahoma: t-4th (1.60)

Texas: t-18th (0.8)

Edge: Oklahoma

Red Zone Offense

Oklahoma: t-44th (88.9%)

Texas: t-29th (90.5%)

Edge: PUSH

Red Zone Defense

Oklahoma: t-32nd (75%)

Texas: 2nd (50%)

Edge: Texas

There are areas where both Oklahoma and Texas hold strengths. This is a game that will come down to the final possession.

As it should be every year, the Red River Rivalry will come down to a fourth quarter showdown between two evenly matched teams.

