OU-Texas By the Numbers: Who has the Red River Rivalry edge?
The Oklahoma Sooners put their undefeated record on the line in a game featuring two top 12 teams when they take on the Texas Longhorns. The annual meeting of two of the premiere programs in college football carries a ton of weight.
The winner will be able to control their own destiny the rest of the season. A Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth would be well within the grasp of the victor.
The loser would still have a path to meaningful postseason football, but they’d need some help along the way.
How do the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns matchup heading into the 119th meeting in the Red River Rivalry? Let’s take a look!
Total Offense
Oklahoma: 9th (510 yards per game)
Texas: 17th (478.4 yards per game)
Edge: Oklahoma
Passing Offense
Oklahoma: 7th (352.4 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 3rd (76.2%)
Texas: 85th (286.6 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 38th (65.2%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Rushing Offense
Oklahoma: 66th (157.6 yards per game, 4 yards per carry)
Texas: 35th (191.8 yards per game, 5 yards per carry)
Edge: Texas
Scoring Offense
Oklahoma: 47.4 ppg (3rd)
Texas: 36 ppg (30th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pro Football Focus Offense Rank
Oklahoma
Offense: 14th
Passing: 22nd
Pass Blocking: 66th
Receiving: 5th
Rushing: 36th
Run Blocking: 54th
Texas
Offense: 31st
Passing: 39th
Pass Blocking: 10th
Receiving: 41st
Rushing: 28th
Run Blocking: 69th
EDGE: Oklahoma
Total Defense
Oklahoma: 318 yards per game, 4.6 yards per play (30th)
Texas: 290.8 yards per game, 4.4 yards per play (17th)
Edge: Texas
Pass Defense
Oklahoma: 212.8 yards per game (52nd)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 54.5% (t-19th)
Texas: 196.2 yards per game (36th)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 53.5% (13th)
Edge: Texas
Run Defense
Oklahoma: 105.2 (29th)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.1 (t-22nd)
Texas: 94.6 (18th)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.1 (t-22nd)
Edge: PUSH
Scoring Defense
Oklahoma: 10.8 ppg (t-4th)
Texas: 12.8 ppg (t-12th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pro Football Focus Defense Rank
Oklahoma
Defense: 3rd
Run Defense: 6th
Tackling: 20th
Pass Rush: 30th
Coverage: 16th
Texas
Defense: 3rd
Run Defense: 28th
Tackling: 81st
Pass Rush: 31st
Coverage: 36th
Edge: Oklahoma
Sacks Per Game
Oklahoma: t-86th (1.80)
Texas: t-38th (2.60)
Edge: Texas
Sacks Allowed Per Game
Oklahoma: t-12th (0.80)
Texas: t-57th (1.80%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Offense
Oklahoma: 6th (55.2%)
Texas: 57th (42%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Defense
Oklahoma: 10th (27.6%)
Texas: 9th (26.9%)
Edge: PUSH
Turnover Differential Per Game
Oklahoma: t-4th (1.60)
Texas: t-18th (0.8)
Edge: Oklahoma
Red Zone Offense
Oklahoma: t-44th (88.9%)
Texas: t-29th (90.5%)
Edge: PUSH
Red Zone Defense
Oklahoma: t-32nd (75%)
Texas: 2nd (50%)
Edge: Texas
There are areas where both Oklahoma and Texas hold strengths. This is a game that will come down to the final possession.
As it should be every year, the Red River Rivalry will come down to a fourth quarter showdown between two evenly matched teams.
