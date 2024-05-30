OU-Texas football moves to 2:30 p.m. as Sooners get later kickoff times in SEC | Reports

NORMAN — The OU-Texas football game has reportedly received a new viewing window in the SEC.

The Sooners and Longhorns will kick at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 on ABC or ESPN, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The last time the Red River Rivalry was played at 2:30 p.m. was 2017.

It seems frequent 11 a.m. kicks are a thing of the past for the Sooners. SoonerScoop reported Thursday OU's first three games in 2024 will all begin in the afternoon or evening.

OU's 2024 football schedule with times and TV details

vs. Temple, 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, ESPN

vs. Houston, 6:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7

vs. Tulane, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14

vs. Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 21

at Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 28

vs. Texas (in Dallas), 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, ABC or ESPN

vs. South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 19

at Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 26

vs. Maine, Saturday, Nov. 2

at Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 9

vs. Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 23

at LSU, Saturday, Nov. 30

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU-Texas moves to 2:30 p.m. as Sooners get later kickoff times in SEC