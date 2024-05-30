OU-Texas football moves to 2:30 p.m. as Sooners get later kickoff times in SEC | Reports
NORMAN — The OU-Texas football game has reportedly received a new viewing window in the SEC.
The Sooners and Longhorns will kick at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 on ABC or ESPN, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The last time the Red River Rivalry was played at 2:30 p.m. was 2017.
It seems frequent 11 a.m. kicks are a thing of the past for the Sooners. SoonerScoop reported Thursday OU's first three games in 2024 will all begin in the afternoon or evening.
More: How friends Texas' Chris Del Conte, OU's Joe Castiglione decided on SEC move
OU's 2024 football schedule with times and TV details
vs. Temple, 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, ESPN
vs. Houston, 6:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7
vs. Tulane, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14
vs. Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 21
at Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 28
vs. Texas (in Dallas), 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, ABC or ESPN
vs. South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 19
at Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 26
vs. Maine, Saturday, Nov. 2
at Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 9
vs. Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 23
at LSU, Saturday, Nov. 30
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU-Texas moves to 2:30 p.m. as Sooners get later kickoff times in SEC