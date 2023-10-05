OU-Texas the best the Big 12 has to offer in Week 6 per College Sports Wire

We’re just a few days away from one of the great spectacles in all of sports, the Red River Rivalry.

As he does each week, Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire ranks the best matchups in each of the Power Five conferences. For the Big 12, it’s the schools departing for the SEC taking center stage.

One of the best rivalries in all of college sports is renewed on Saturday. The Oklahoma Sooners are looking for revenge in this game. Last year they fell to Texas 49-0 in a game where Dillon Gabriel was sidelined due to a concussion he suffered after a vicious hit against TCU. The team looks much improved from last year’s team that finished 6-7 but this is the first real test for OU and Brent Venables. – Conn, College Sports Wire

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance for the greatest show college football has to offer.

It’s going to be a tight ball game. Regardless of what happened a year ago, this feels like a contest that will come down to the final few possessions. The Sooners have proven to be good on money downs and in the red zone in 2023. In order to beat Texas, they’ll have to continue that trend this week as well.

It won’t be easy, but the Sooners have an improved defense and an offense playing as well as anyone in the country. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Oklahoma return to Norman with the Golden Hat.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire