OU stars Coleman, Boone join OKC Spark

Jun. 20—OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Spark has announced the signings of Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone for the upcoming 2024 season, which kicks off in Chattanooga, Tennessee on June 19.

Both players, known for their exceptional talent and passionate energy, have been key contributors to the University of Oklahoma's historic four straight National Championships.

Jayda Coleman, a left-handed powerhouse from The Colony, Texas, has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance both offensively and defensively.

In her 2024 senior season at the University of Oklahoma, Coleman boasted a .385 batting average, hit 13 home runs, and drove in 44 RBIs, all while maintaining a solid .965 fielding percentage. Her outstanding contributions on the field earned her a spot on the 2024 USA Softball National Team roster this summer. She was also a top 26 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, a unanimous selection for the All-Big 12 First Team, and was named to the NFCA All-Region First Team.

Notably, Coleman holds the OU program record for runs scored, with an impressive 283 runs.

Rylie Boone, an energetic player and proud Oklahoman from Owasso, is a National Champion outfielder renowned for her passion and speed on the field. Boone concluded a stellar final season in 2024 by starting 65 games, accumulating 178 at-bats, scoring 42 runs, and achieving 73 hits. She also recorded 24 RBIs, 12 doubles, one triple, and one home run, finishing the season with an impressive .410 batting average. Throughout her collegiate career, Boone has been recognized for her exceptional talent and academic achievements. She was recently named to the 2024 NFCA All-Region First Team and All-Big 12 Second Team, and received recognition on the 2024 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome both Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone to the OKC Spark," said Dr. Tina Floyd, owner of the Spark. "Their dedication, athleticism, and passion for the game are unmatched. Their connection to Oklahoma will undoubtedly inspire our fans, and we look forward to seeing their energy and chaos rub off on our fans."

Hansen already on board

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma City Spark announced the signing of standout OU catcher Kinzie Hansen for the 2024 season.

Hansen, who recently concluded a record-breaking collegiate career by four-peating at the University of Oklahoma, brings an impressive list of accolades and achievements to the Spark roster.

Her remarkable 2024 season saw her named to the USA Softball National Team roster, where she will proudly represent the red, white, and blue in the Japan All-Star Series this summer. She was also among the top 26 finalists for the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, further solidifying her status as one of the most elite players in collegiate softball. To cap off the season, she was named to the 2024 WCWS All-Tournament Team.

Her strong defense earned her the 2024 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honor, and she was a unanimous selection for the 2024 All-Big 12 First Team. Additionally, Hansen received the 2024 Athletics Director's Leadership Award and was named to the 2024 NFCA All-Region First Team. Hansen anchored the Sooner defense with a .990 fielding percentage and 282 putouts, contributing to a team defense that ranks fourth nationally with a .981 fielding percentage. At the plate, she finished the season with a .400 batting average, driving in 41 RBIs and hitting 11 home runs.