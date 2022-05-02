OU Sooners Sports Minute

Oklahoma had seven former players chosen in the NFL Draft over the weekend.

The highest pick was linebacker Nik Bonitto, who went in the second round to the Denver Broncos.

Also selected were linebacker Brian Asamoah (third round, Minnesota); defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (fourth round, Cleveland); safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (fifth round, Denver); wide receiver Michael Woods (sixth round, Cleveland); defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (seventh round, Cleveland); and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (seventh round, Arizona).

Four former Sooners signed free agent deals: running back Kennedy Brooks (Philadelphia), running back Jeremiah Hall (New York Giants), offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson (Washington) and defensive lineman LaRon Stokes (Arizona).

***

The top-ranked Sooners softball team had little trouble in a Big 12 series at Kansas, winning all three games by a combined 35-1 score. OU will be 44-1 overall and 14-1 in the Big 12 heading into this week's much-anticipated Bedlam matchup with Oklahoma State.

***

The baseball team had a successful series against Kansas State at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, winning two of three games. OU beat the Wildcats 14-2 in the Friday night opener, and then 22-10 on Saturday. In the latter game, the Sooners led 19-0 after three innings.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU Sports Minute: Sooners have seven players taken in NFL Draft