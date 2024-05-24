OU softball's Tiare Jennings ties Lauren Chamberlain for 3rd on NCAA career home run list

NORMAN — After making an impressive defensive play in the top half of the first inning, Tiare Jennings helped the Sooners with the bat in the bottom half of Game 1 of the NCAA softball super regionals Thursday night.

With one out, Jennings smoked Florida State pitcher Ashtyn Danley's 1-0 offering over the centerfield wall to give OU a 1-0 lead.

The home run was the 95th of Jennings' career, tying her with former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain for third in NCAA history and second in program history. It was Jennings' 18th career home run in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 18 in her NCAA Tournament career.@_tiarejennings ties @LChamberlain44 for third all-time in NCAA history with her 95th career homer and it's 1-0 #Sooners in the first ☝️#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/dRTnJS1BPM — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 23, 2024

OU softball's career home run leaders

1. Jocelyn Alo (2018-22) - 122 home runs

T-2. Lauren Chamberlain (2012-15), Tiare Jennings (2021-24) - 95

4. Shelby Pendley (2013-15) - 65

5. Jessica Shults (2010-13) - 61

6. Grace Lyons (2019-23) - 59

7. Kinzie Hansen (2020-24) - 57

8. Amber Flores (2007-10) - 56

9. Sydney Romero (2016-19) - 54

10. Keilani Ricketts (2010-13) - 50

